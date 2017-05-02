HoMedics Recalls Massagers Due to Electric Shock and Burn Hazards

The cord can break near the base of the massager and expose the wires, posing an electric shock and burn hazards.
HoMedics toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of handheld massagers, HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. All models of the massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the massagers.
The HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat is white with a gray handle or black with a gray handle. The massager has three sets of interchangeable nodes.
The HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager is white with a gray stripe or gray with a blue stripe. The massager has three, five or eight interchangeable nodes.
The PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat is white on the bottom of the base with gray on top. The massager has two sets of interchangeable nodes.
All manufacturing dates for all three models are included in the recall and the item date code can be found in either one of the cord prongs or in the rating label located on the underside of the product. Date codes can be identified as a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers and contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord and to receive a refund in the form of a credit for any replacement product from the firm.
HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames coming from the massagers. There have been 15 reports of burn injuries to consumer’s fingers and other parts of the body.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Rite-Aid, Walmart and other stores nationwide and HSN from August 2013 through February 2017 for between about $30 and $50.
HoMedics USA LLC, of Commerce Township, Mich.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800