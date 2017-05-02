  1. Home
HoMedics Recalls Massagers Due to Electric Shock and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
HoMedics handheld massagers
Hazard:

The cord can break near the base of the massager and expose the wires, posing an electric shock and burn hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
May 2, 2017
Recall number:
17-144
Consumer Contact:

HoMedics toll-free at 888-803-0509 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.homedics.com and click on the Product Recall tab for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of handheld massagers, HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. All models of the massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the massagers.

The HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat is white with a gray handle or black with a gray handle. The massager has three sets of interchangeable nodes.

The HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager is white with a gray stripe or gray with a blue stripe. The massager has three, five or eight interchangeable nodes.

The PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat is white on the bottom of the base with gray on top. The massager has two sets of interchangeable nodes.

All manufacturing dates for all three models are included in the recall and the item date code can be found in either one of the cord prongs or in the rating label located on the underside of the product. Date codes can be identified as a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers and contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord and to receive a refund in the form of a credit for any replacement product from the firm.  

Incidents/Injuries:

HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames coming from the massagers. There have been 15 reports of burn injuries to consumer’s fingers and other parts of the body. 

Units:
About 400,000
Sold At:

Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Rite-Aid, Walmart and other stores nationwide and HSN  from August 2013 through February 2017 for between about $30 and  $50.

Importer(s):

HoMedics USA LLC, of Commerce Township, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

