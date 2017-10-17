  1. Home
Herman Miller Recalls Fiberglass Rocking Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Eames fiberglass rockers
Hazard:

The rocker’s base can separate from the seat, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 17, 2017
Recall number:
18-010
Consumer Contact:

Herman Miller online at www.hermanmiller.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page, email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com or toll-free at 866-866-3124 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Herman Miller’s Eames-branded molded fiberglass armchair rockers with model numbers beginning with RFAR. The rockers were sold in multiple shell colors and frame finishes, and with or without upholstery. The upholstered rockers measure about 25.25 by 25.5 by 27 inches and the non-upholstered about 25 by 25.5 by 27 inches. Recalled rockers were manufactured from May 1, 2013 through September 8, 2017. The manufacture date in MM/DD/YYYY format and the model number are printed on a label located on the underside of the seat. The Herman Miller, the Eames Office and the Eames signature logos are molded into the underside of the seat

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rockers and contact Herman Miller to return the product free of cost for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Herman Miller has received nine reports of consumers falling, including six resulting in injuries that included bumps and cuts.

Sold At:

Herman Miller, Design Within Reach and Herman Miller’s authorized retailers and dealers nationwide and online at http://store.hermanmiller.com and www.dwr.com from May 2013 through September 2017 for about $650 (non-upholstered) and $890 (upholstered).

Manufacturer(s):

Herman Miller, Inc., Zeeland, Mich.

Manufactured In:
United States
Units:
About 1,600 (in addition, about 190 were sold in Canada)
