Herman Miller Recalls Fiberglass Rocking Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The rocker’s base can separate from the seat, posing a fall hazard.
Herman Miller online at www.hermanmiller.com and click on Recall Information at the bottom of the page, email at recall_info@hermanmiller.com or toll-free at 866-866-3124 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Herman Miller’s Eames-branded molded fiberglass armchair rockers with model numbers beginning with RFAR. The rockers were sold in multiple shell colors and frame finishes, and with or without upholstery. The upholstered rockers measure about 25.25 by 25.5 by 27 inches and the non-upholstered about 25 by 25.5 by 27 inches. Recalled rockers were manufactured from May 1, 2013 through September 8, 2017. The manufacture date in MM/DD/YYYY format and the model number are printed on a label located on the underside of the seat. The Herman Miller, the Eames Office and the Eames signature logos are molded into the underside of the seat
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rockers and contact Herman Miller to return the product free of cost for a full refund.
Herman Miller has received nine reports of consumers falling, including six resulting in injuries that included bumps and cuts.
Herman Miller, Design Within Reach and Herman Miller’s authorized retailers and dealers nationwide and online at http://store.hermanmiller.com and www.dwr.com from May 2013 through September 2017 for about $650 (non-upholstered) and $890 (upholstered).
Herman Miller, Inc., Zeeland, Mich.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800