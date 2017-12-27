  1. Home
HealthPostures Recalls IntimateRider Chair and RiderMate Bench Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
IntimateRider Chair and RiderMate Bench
Hazard:

The stitching on the cloth cover can loosen, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
December 27, 2017
Units:
About 100
Consumer Contact:

HealthPostures at 800-277-1841 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday,  online at www.intimaterider.com and click on Recalls for more information, or email customerService@HealthPostures.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the IntimateRider chair and the RiderMate bench which are designed for the specialty mobility market, including  persons with disabilities.  The chair and bench  have a steel frame and come with a black cloth covering that fits over them.  They fold for storage.  The chair part number is (P/N7100), and the bench part number is (P/N 7150).  The numbers can be found on the white label located on the frame.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chair and bench and contact HealthPostures for a free replacement cover and instructions on installing the replacement cover. Health Postures is contacting consumers directly.     

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of failed stitching causing a person to fall, resulting in an ankle

Sold At:

The Veterans Administration in Richmond, Virginia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and St. Louis, Missouri and online at Indemedical.com, Vidacura.com, Access to Recreation.com, Sportaid.com, The Access Store.com, Austin Wheelchair Co.com and intimaterider.com from September  2017 through November 2017 for about $365 for the chair and $159 for the bench.

Manufacturer(s):

HealthPostures LLC, Prior Lake, Minn.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-711
