Goodman Recalls Furnaces Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Gas-fired furnaces
Hazard:

The blower motor is not grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard to individuals servicing the units

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 2, 2017
Recall number:
17-145
Consumer Contact:

Goodman toll-free at 888-770-7126 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right hand corner of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 80% efficiency gas-fired furnaces sold under the Goodman, Amana and Daikin brand names used with home heating and cooling systems.  The recalled products have model numbers beginning AMEH80, DM80HE, and GME8, and serial numbers beginning 1609, 1610, 1611 and 1612.  The brand name is shown on the outside of the furnace, and the serial number is located on the label found by opening the furnace door.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately contact Goodman for a free repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None

Units:
About 4,100
Sold At:

Goodman, Amana and Daikin heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from September 2016 through January 2017 for between $850 and $1,150.

Manufacturer(s):

Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P., of Houston, Texas

Manufactured In:
U.S.
