Goodman Recalls Furnaces Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

The blower motor is not grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard to individuals servicing the units
Goodman toll-free at 888-770-7126 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.goodmanmfg.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right hand corner of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 80% efficiency gas-fired furnaces sold under the Goodman, Amana and Daikin brand names used with home heating and cooling systems. The recalled products have model numbers beginning AMEH80, DM80HE, and GME8, and serial numbers beginning 1609, 1610, 1611 and 1612. The brand name is shown on the outside of the furnace, and the serial number is located on the label found by opening the furnace door.
Consumers should immediately contact Goodman for a free repair.
None
Goodman, Amana and Daikin heating and cooling equipment dealers nationwide from September 2016 through January 2017 for between $850 and $1,150.
Goodman Manufacturing Company L.P., of Houston, Texas
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800