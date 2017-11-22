Goal Zero Recalls Solar Powered Charging Stations Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

The weld connecting the top and bottom posts can fail and allow the top post to fall, posing an impact hazard to nearby consumers.
Recall Details
This recall involves Street Charge solar powered charging stations used to charge up to six mobile devices at a time. The charging stations are approximately 150 inches tall by 63 inches wide by 54 inches deep. Aluminum panels cover three sides of the tree-shaped charging station’s top post. “Street Charge” is etched on the product panels.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging stations until a free inspection and repair of weld connections is conducted by Goal Zero. The firm is notifying all known customers.
The firm has received three reports of the top post detaching. No injuries have been reported.
Colleges, stadiums and other public facilities nationwide from October 2014 through February 2017 for between $5,500 and $10,000.
Goal Zero LLC, of Bluffdale, Utah
