  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Goal Zero Recalls Solar Powered Charging Stations Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Street Charge solar powered mobile device charging stations
Hazard:

The weld connecting the top and bottom posts can fail and allow the top post to fall, posing an impact hazard to nearby consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 22, 2017
Recall number:
18-703
Consumer Contact:

Goal Zero toll-free at 877-897-3193 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, or online at www.goalzero.com and click on “Product Notifications” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Street Charge solar powered charging stations used to charge up to six mobile devices at a time. The charging stations are approximately 150 inches tall by 63 inches wide by 54 inches deep. Aluminum panels cover three sides of the tree-shaped charging station’s top post. “Street Charge” is etched on the product panels.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging stations until a free inspection and repair of weld connections is conducted by Goal Zero. The firm is notifying all known customers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the top post detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Colleges, stadiums and other public facilities nationwide from October 2014 through February 2017 for between $5,500 and $10,000.

Distributor(s):

Goal Zero LLC, of Bluffdale, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States
Units:
About 118
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Tech Drift Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards
Sonic Smart Wheels Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Dollar Mania Due to Explosion and Fire Hazards
iHoverspeed Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Simplified Wireless Due to Fire Hazard
iLive Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Recalled by Digital Products Due to Fire Hazard
Skip Hop Recalls Nightlight Soothers Due to Shock Hazard