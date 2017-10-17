Frontier Wood Chippers Recalled by John Deere Due to Injury Hazard

The wood chipper’s knives (blades) can break and discharge, hitting the operators or bystanders, posing a risk of injury.
Deere & Company at 800-537-8233, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Frontier Wood Chippers with model numbers WC1103, WC1105, and WC1205.The green and black landscaping machines have knives (blades) that grind up tree branches turning them into wood chips or mulch. The model number and “Frontier” brand name are printed on the side of the machine. The serial number is located on the inside surface of the right hand frame on the rear of the machine. Only wood chippers with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:
|
Model Serial Number
|
WC1103 1XFWC11XCH0801562
|
1XFWC11XVH0801563
|
1XFWC11XJH0801530
|
1XFWC11XPH0801539
|
1XFWC11XHH0801535
|
1XFWC11XTH0801524
|
1XFWC11XEH0801536
|
1XFWC11XCH0801537
|
1XFWC11XTH0801538
|
1XFWC11XCH0801545
|
1XFWC11XVH0801546
|
1XFWC11XCH0801540
|
1XFWC11XAH0801547
|
1XFWC11XAH0801550
|
|
WC1105 1XFWC11XCH0801568
|
1XFWC11XTH0801541
|
1XFWC11XPH0801542
|
1XFWC11XJH0801544
|
1XFWC11XLH0801548
|
1XFWC11XHH0801549
|
1XFWC11XLH0801551
|
1XFWC11XEH0801553
|
|
WC1205 1XFWC12XAH0800915
|
1XFWC12XVH0800914
|
1XFWC12XHH0800917
|
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood chippers and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
John Deere dealers nationwide from July 2017 through August 2017 for between $3,800 and $8,000.
Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.
