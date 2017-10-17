  1. Home
Frontier Wood Chippers Recalled by John Deere Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Frontier wood chippers
Hazard:

The wood chipper’s knives (blades) can break and discharge, hitting the operators or bystanders, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 17, 2017
Recall number:
18-700
Consumer Contact:

Deere & Company at 800-537-8233, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, or online at www.deere.com and select Product Recall Information on the drop-down menu under Services & Support for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Frontier Wood Chippers with model numbers WC1103, WC1105, and WC1205.The green and black landscaping machines have knives (blades) that grind up tree branches turning them into wood chips or mulch. The model number and “Frontier” brand name are printed on the side of the machine. The serial number is located on the inside surface of the right hand frame on the rear of the machine. Only wood chippers with the following serial numbers are included in this recall:

Model                               Serial Number

WC1103                      1XFWC11XCH0801562

                                    1XFWC11XVH0801563

                                    1XFWC11XJH0801530

                                    1XFWC11XPH0801539

                                    1XFWC11XHH0801535

                                    1XFWC11XTH0801524

                                    1XFWC11XEH0801536

                                    1XFWC11XCH0801537

                                    1XFWC11XTH0801538

                                    1XFWC11XCH0801545

                                    1XFWC11XVH0801546

                                    1XFWC11XCH0801540

                                    1XFWC11XAH0801547

                                    1XFWC11XAH0801550

 

WC1105                      1XFWC11XCH0801568

                                    1XFWC11XTH0801541

                                    1XFWC11XPH0801542

                                    1XFWC11XJH0801544

                                    1XFWC11XLH0801548

                                    1XFWC11XHH0801549

                                    1XFWC11XLH0801551

                                    1XFWC11XEH0801553

 

WC1205                      1XFWC12XAH0800915

                                    1XFWC12XVH0800914

                                    1XFWC12XHH0800917

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood chippers and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

John Deere dealers nationwide from July 2017 through August 2017 for between $3,800 and $8,000. 

Manufacturer(s):

Deere & Company, of Moline, Ill.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
25
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

