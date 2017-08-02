Fred’s Recalls Charcoal Grills Due to Fire Hazard

The exterior paint on the grill can ignite, posing a fire hazard.
Fred’s at 800-374-7417 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.fredsinc.com and click on the “Recall Information” banner for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Living Traditions mini barrel charcoal grills. The black steel grills measure about 18 inches by 15 inches by 18.5 inches. They have a black handle on the lid and one on each side, and at the front a heat gauge and a silver latch. Model number SXB1501 and UPC code 00000 19877 are printed on the product’s packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return the grill to any Fred’s Store for a full refund of the purchase price.
There are two reports of paint on the exterior of the grill igniting. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Fred’s stores in: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from January 2017 through June 2017 for about $22.
Bazhou Sanxin Steel, of China
Fred’s Stores of Tennessee Inc., of Memphis, Tenn.
