  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Fred’s Recalls Charcoal Grills Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Mini barrel charcoal grills
Hazard:

The exterior paint on the grill can ignite, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 2, 2017
Recall number:
17-198
Consumer Contact:

Fred’s at 800-374-7417 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.fredsinc.com and click on the “Recall Information” banner for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Living Traditions mini barrel charcoal grills. The black steel grills measure about 18 inches by 15 inches by 18.5 inches. They have a black handle on the lid and one on each side, and at the front a heat gauge and a silver latch. Model number SXB1501 and UPC code 00000 19877 are printed on the product’s packaging.  

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return the grill to any Fred’s Store for a full refund of the purchase price.

Incidents/Injuries:

There are two reports of paint on the exterior of the grill igniting. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At:

Fred’s stores in: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina,  Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from January 2017 through June 2017 for about $22.

Manufacturer(s):

Bazhou Sanxin Steel, of China

Distributor(s):

Fred’s Stores of Tennessee Inc., of Memphis, Tenn.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
2,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

4 Sizzle Recalls Promotional Charcoal Grills Due to Fire Hazard
iDevices Recalls Temperature Probes
Nantucket Distributing Recalls Clay Bowl Outdoor Fireplaces Due to Impact and Burn Hazards
Char-Broil Recalls Patio Bistro Gas Grills Due to Burn Hazard
Masterbuilt Manufacturing Recalls Electric Smokers Due to Fire Hazard