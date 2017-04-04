Fred Meyer Recalls Children’s Hooded Sweatshirts and Girls Bomber Jackets Due to Choking and Laceration Hazards

The zipper pull can detach from the sweatshirt, posing choking and laceration hazards to children.
Fred Meyer at 800-576-4377 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.fredmeyer.com and click on “Recall Alert” located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kids Korner brand fleece hooded sweatshirts and girls bomber jackets with a front zipper, two front pockets, and knit ribbing around the wrists and waist. The sweatshirts were sold in 18 different prints and solid colors in infant, toddler, and children’s sizes 9 months to youth size 7. Kids Korner is printed on the label at the back of the neck. A white label sewn into the lower left inside seam has the manufacture date of “11/16” and style numbers ending in 8701P, 8701YD, 8671P, 9019, or 9022P.
Consumers should immediately stop using the sweatshirt or jacket, and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
None reported
Fred Meyer, Kroger, Smith’s and Fry’s Marketplace from February 2017 through March 2017 for between $7 and $10.
Fred Meyer, Inc., of Portland, Ore.
