Flos Recalls Pendant Light Fixtures Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Pendant light fixtures
Hazard:

The glass diffuser can detach and fall, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 30, 2017
Recall number:
18-050
Consumer Contact:

Flos toll-free at 888-952-9541 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Flos at info@flosusa.com , or online at www.flos.com and click on “Romeo Notice to Customers ” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Flos Romeo Moon model S2 and Romeo Louis II model S2 pendant lamps. The model number is printed on a label on the shade. The lamps have an internal glass diffuser covered by a flared glass or crystal shade that suspends from the ceiling by steel wires. Consumers can tell if their lamp is part of the recall by examining the underside of the ring holding the glass diffuser. If this piece is plastic only, it is part of the recall.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should avoid walking under the fixtures until they are repaired. Consumers should contact the firm or the place of purchase for a free repair kit that can be installed by consumers.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Design Within Reach, Lumens, Ylighting, and other lighting stores and online at Flos.com from January 1996 through December 2006 for between $800 and $1,900.

Importer(s):

Flos Inc., of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
Italy
Units:
About 4,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
