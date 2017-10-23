  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Soothing Motions Seats
Hazard:

The motor housing can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 24, 2017
Recall number:
18-015
Consumer Contact:

Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile.  The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.

Importer(s):

Fisher-Price, of East Aurora, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 63,000 (In addition, 2,000 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Outlet Converters Recalled by Ningbo Litesun Electric with Home Depot Due to Shock and Fire Hazards
Playtex Recalls Children’s Plates and Bowls Due to Choking Hazard
Delta Recalls Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
Hallmark Recalls Plush Baby Stacking Toys Due to Choking Hazard
Fabri-Tech Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores