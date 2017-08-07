  1. Home
Firewood Recalls Vaporizers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Vaporizers
Hazard:

An electrical short can occur in the vaporizer, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
August 7, 2017
Recall number:
17-761
Consumer Contact:

Firewood at 781-738-3838 (collect call) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@firewoodvapes.com, or online at www.firewoodvapes.com and click on “Safety Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Firewood 4 vaporizers. The vaporizers measure 2 inches wide by 3 1/2 inches tall by 7/8 inches thick and have a sliding battery compartment cover. The body and battery cover of the vaporizers are wooden and were sold finished or unfinished. The Firewood logo is printed on the bottom of the vaporizers.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vaporizers and contact Firewood to receive a free repair. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by the firm.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an electrical short that allowed the vaporizer battery to vent and catch fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Firewoodvapes.com from October 2016 through June 2017 for between $135 and $185.

Distributor(s):

Firewood, of Wellesley, Mass.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 400
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
