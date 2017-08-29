  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Fabri-Tech Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores

Name of product:
Infant rompers
Hazard:

The buttons on the shoulder straps can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
August 29, 2017
Recall number:
17-212
Consumer Contact:

Fabri-Tech at 800-285-1295 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET or online at www.fabritech.biz and click on “Recall Notice” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Fabri-Tech’s infant shortall rompers. The red and white-checkered rompers have a toolbox design on the front and two buttons at the top of the straps that button over the shoulders. They were sold in boy’s sizes 6-9m, 12m and 18m. The size, “decorated originals for kids” logo and “PO# 906512 PD 12/8/16” are printed on the neck label. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rompers and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® for a full refund or contact Fabri-Tech to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled romper for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Fabri-Tech has received one report of an infant putting a detached button in his mouth. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stores nationwide from April 2017 through July 2017 for about $20.  

Importer(s):

Fabri-Tech Inc., of Jenison, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Fabri-Tech Inc., of Jenison, Mich.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 6,500
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Dr. Martens Vegan Boots Recalled by Airwair Due to Chemical Exposure Hazard
Arc’teryx Recalls Ski Mountaineering Boots Due to Fall Hazard
Laura Ashley Girl’s Dresses Recalled by Pastourelle Due to Choking Hazard
Dan Post Boot Company Recalls Safety Boots and Shoes Due to Injury Hazard
Meijer Recalls Children’s Swimsuits Due to Choking Hazard