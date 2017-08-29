Fabri-Tech Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores

The buttons on the shoulder straps can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.
Fabri-Tech at 800-285-1295 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET or online at www.fabritech.biz and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Fabri-Tech’s infant shortall rompers. The red and white-checkered rompers have a toolbox design on the front and two buttons at the top of the straps that button over the shoulders. They were sold in boy’s sizes 6-9m, 12m and 18m. The size, “decorated originals for kids” logo and “PO# 906512 PD 12/8/16” are printed on the neck label.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rompers and return them to any Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® for a full refund or contact Fabri-Tech to receive a prepaid shipping label for returning the recalled romper for a full refund.
Fabri-Tech has received one report of an infant putting a detached button in his mouth. No injuries have been reported.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stores nationwide from April 2017 through July 2017 for about $20.
Fabri-Tech Inc., of Jenison, Mich.
