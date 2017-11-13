  1. Home
Drone Nerds Recalls Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards

Name of product:
Self-balancing scooters/hoverboards
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery packs in the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat, posing a risk of the products smoking, catching fire and/or exploding.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 14, 2017
Recall number:
18-027
Consumer Contact:

Drone Nerds toll-free at 888-785-7543 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at hbrecall@gmail.com or online at www.dronenerds.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Drone Nerds self-balancing scooters, commonly referred to as hoverboards . The hoverboards have two wheels at either end of a platform and are powered by lithium-ion battery packs. They were sold in a variety of colors.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoverboards and contact Drone Nerds to return the unit to receive a full refund or store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Drone Nerds store in Aventura, Florida and online at www.dronenerds.com from November 2015 through March 2016 for about $300.

Importer(s):

Drone Nerds Inc., of Aventura, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 700
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise