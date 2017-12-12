  1. Home
Dream On Me Recalls Crib & Toddler Bed Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Crib and toddler bed mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 12, 2017
Recall number:
18-058
Consumer Contact:

Dream On Me toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on “Customer Care” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

 

Mattress

Color/Print

Model

Date of Manufacture Range

Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress

white

849

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

 

 

Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress

white

850

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.

 

Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue

white with blue clouds

87

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

 

 

88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress

 

white

88

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

 

 

Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star

 

blue star

150V_1

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

 

Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress

white print

150C

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

 

Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress

white print

6E6WL

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016

 

5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress

quilted bear print

5B5

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.

 

5” Round Foam Crib Mattress

white

42R

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.

 

5" Thick Round Crib Mattress

white

40R1

between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90.

Manufacturer(s):

Dream On Me, of Piscataway, N.J.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 23,400
