Dream On Me Recalls Crib & Toddler Bed Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
Dream On Me toll-free at 877-201-4317 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.dreamonme.com and click on “Customer Care” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The recalled mattresses were sold in a variety of colors and prints. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a tag on the top center of the mattress.
|
Mattress
|
Color/Print
|
Model
|
Date of Manufacture Range
|
Évolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress
|
white
|
849
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Évolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress
|
white
|
850
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
|
Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in Blue
|
white with blue clouds
|
87
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress
|
white
|
88
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in Blue star
|
blue star
|
150V_1
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress
|
white print
|
150C
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress
|
white print
|
6E6WL
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
|
5" Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress
|
quilted bear print
|
5B5
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
|
5” Round Foam Crib Mattress
|
white
|
42R
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016.
|
5" Thick Round Crib Mattress
|
white
|
40R1
|
between January 1, 2016 and December 19, 2016
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard.
None reported
Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToyRUs.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90.
Dream On Me, of Piscataway, N.J.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800