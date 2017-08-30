  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soaps Recalled by Handi-Craft Company Due to Risk of Bacteria Exposure

Name of product:
Dr. Brown’s Natural bottle and dish soap
Hazard:

The bottle and dish soap can contain harmful bacteria. Exposure to bacteria poses a risk of respiratory and other infections in immunocompromised individuals.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
August 30, 2017
Recall number:
17-215
Consumer Contact:

Handi-Craft toll-free at 877-962-2525 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.drbrownsbaby.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle & Dish Soap sold separately and with Dr. Brown’s bottle brush as a bottle cleaning kit. The soap bottles were sold in two sizes: a clear plastic 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. A label affixed to the front of the bottles read “Dr. Brown’s natural bottle & dish soap” and “100% plant-based ingredients.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottle and dish soap and contact the firm for instructions on receiving a replacement bottle of reformulated dish soap or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value. Bottles and dishes cleaned with the recalled soap should be boiled or sanitized in the dishwasher.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

4 Our Little Ones, Babies R’ Us, Bebeang, Buy Buy Baby, Drugland Pharmacy, Family First Pharmacy, Global Nutrition Trading, Macro and Turquoise stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from September 2016 to June 2017 for between $3 and $7.

Manufacturer(s):

Greenblenz, of Auburn Hills, Mich.

Distributor(s):

Handi-Craft Company, of St. Louis, Mo.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Units:
About 23,000
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

NVIDIA Recalls European Plug Heads Sold with Power Adaptors Due to Electric Shock Hazard
Firewood Recalls Vaporizers Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Nestlé Waters North America Recalls AccuPure Water Dispensers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)
Design Solutions International with Home Depot Recalls Light Fixtures Due to Laceration and Burn Hazards
Nidec Motor Recalls Swimming Pool Motors Due to Electrical Shock Hazard