Dondolo Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard

Name of product:
Children’s nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets
Hazard:

The children’s nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
November 1, 2017
Recall number:
18-021
Consumer Contact:

Dondolo at 800-659-5370 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@dondolo.com or online at www.dondolo.com and click on “Product Safety” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 100% cotton woven, nightgowns and two-piece, long-sleeve top and pant pajama sets. The nightgown has a peter pan collar with a red and white gingham pattern trim. The nightgown has six plastic buttons located on the back of the garment. The two-piece pajama set is traditionally styled with five plastic buttons on the center-front of the top with two pockets placed near the waist of the top. The pajama sets were sold in striped light blue, striped navy, striped red, striped pink, and lavender. The garments were sold in sizes 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 years.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets away from children and contact Dondolo for a gift card for the full purchase price for use towards any product at www.dondolo.com.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Children’s boutique stores nationwide and online at www.dondolo.com from November 2014 through October 2017 for between $15 and $50.

Manufacturer(s):

Dondolo, of Carrollton, Texas

Distributor(s):

Dondolo, of Carrollton, Texas

Manufactured In:
Colombia
Units:
About 3,100
