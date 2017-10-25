  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Diving Unlimited International Recalls Scuba Diving Regulators Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
Scuba diving regulators
Hazard:

The scuba diving regulators can malfunction, posing a drowning hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 25, 2017
Recall number:
18-701
Consumer Contact:

Diving Unlimited International at 800-325-8439 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at rcwatts@dui-online.com or online at www.divedui.com/ and click on “Service Bulletins” under the support tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Ocean Management Systems (OMS) Airstream Evoque regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes. Only regulators with the following serial numbers are included in the recall. “Airstream” and the serial number can be found on the body of the regulator.

 

Serial Numbers

57792121 to 57792200

57813071 to 57813150

57814061 to 57814100

57813264 to 57814403
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled regulators and return them to DUI for a full refund. The firm is notifying all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of units malfunctioning during diving. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Diving Unlimited International dealers nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and https://www.divedui.com/ from February 2017 through June 2017 for about $500.

Importer(s):

Diving Unlimited International, Inc.of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Units:
About 480
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Polaris Recalls ACE 325 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
Suunto Recalls Wireless Tank Transmitter and Tank POD Due to Injury Hazard
SRAM Recalls Bicycle Brakes Due to Crash and Injury Hazards
DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Resistance Tubes Due to Injury Hazard
Pro-Tec Recalls Multisport Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury