Diving Unlimited International Recalls Scuba Diving Regulators Due to Drowning Hazard (Recall Alert)

The scuba diving regulators can malfunction, posing a drowning hazard.
Diving Unlimited International at 800-325-8439 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at rcwatts@dui-online.com or online at www.divedui.com/ and click on “Service Bulletins” under the support tab at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ocean Management Systems (OMS) Airstream Evoque regulators for scuba diving. The metal regulator attaches to the scuba tank valve and controls the pressure of the air a diver breathes. Only regulators with the following serial numbers are included in the recall. “Airstream” and the serial number can be found on the body of the regulator.
|
Serial Numbers
|
57792121 to 57792200
|
57813071 to 57813150
|
57814061 to 57814100
|
57813264 to 57814403
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled regulators and return them to DUI for a full refund. The firm is notifying all purchasers directly.
The firm has received three reports of units malfunctioning during diving. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Diving Unlimited International dealers nationwide and online at www.divegearexpress.com and https://www.divedui.com/ from February 2017 through June 2017 for about $500.
Diving Unlimited International, Inc.of San Diego, Calif.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800