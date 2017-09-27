  1. Home
DICK’S Sporting Goods Recalls Resistance Tubes Due to Injury Hazard

Name of product:
Fitness Gear resistance tubes
Hazard:

The resistance tubes can break while in use and strike the user, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 27, 2017
Recall number:
17-234
Consumer Contact:

DICK’S Sporting Goods toll-free at 877-846-9997 from 8 a.m. to midnight ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.DicksSportingGoods.com  and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Fitness Gear resistance tubes used as upper and lower body workout equipment. The latex tubes were sold in blue, gray, green, orange, purple and red with grey handles. The tubes range in resistance from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and were sold individually and in kits of three, four or five resistance tubes. The resistance level is marked on the black strap between the handle and the tube. The recalled model numbers are:  STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to the nearest DICK’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 12 reports of tubes breaking, resulting in two reports of consumers who were struck by a broken tube and a consumer who fell when a tube broke.

Sold Exclusively At:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from September 2015 through August 2017 for between $15 and $80.

Manufacturer(s):

DICK’S Sporting Goods, of Coraopolis, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 207,500
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
