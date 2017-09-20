DEMDACO Recalls Infant Bib and Bootie Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Rattles sewn into the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.
DEMDACO toll-free at 1-866-336-3226 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.demdaco.com and click on Product Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Story Time bib and bootie sets for infants, ages 3 through 6 months. The multi-colored pastel sets were sold in six different child themes and have serial numbers ranging from 5004700491 to 5004700496. The serial number can be found on the side of the bib. The sets were sold under the brand name Nat & Jules. Rattle attachments sewn into the booties coordinate with the theme.
|
5004700491
|
Dragon Bib & Bootie Set
|
5004700492
|
Sea Creatures Bib & Bootie Set
|
5004700493
|
Unicorn Bib & Bootie Set
|
5004700494
|
Princess Bib & Bootie Set
|
5004700495
|
Pirate Bib & Bootie Set
|
5004700496
|
Rocketship Bib & Bootie Set
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bib sets, take them away from children and return them to any store that sells DEMDACO’s products for a full refund.
None reported
Christus Health Retail Systems, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, More Than Words, The Mole Hole of Peddlers Village & Eash Sales from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $25.
DEMDACO, of Leawood, Kan.
DEMDACO, of Leawood, Kan.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800