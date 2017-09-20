  1. Home
DEMDACO Recalls Infant Bib and Bootie Sets Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
Infant bib and bootie sets
Hazard:

Rattles sewn into the booties can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
September 20, 2017
Recall number:
17-228
Consumer Contact:

DEMDACO toll-free at 1-866-336-3226 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.demdaco.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Story Time bib and bootie sets for infants, ages 3 through 6 months. The multi-colored pastel sets were sold in six different child themes and have serial numbers ranging from 5004700491 to 5004700496. The serial number can be found on the side of the bib. The sets were sold under the brand name Nat & Jules.  Rattle attachments sewn into the booties coordinate with the theme.

 

5004700491

 Dragon Bib & Bootie Set

5004700492

 Sea Creatures Bib & Bootie Set

5004700493

 Unicorn Bib & Bootie Set

5004700494

 Princess Bib & Bootie Set

5004700495

 Pirate Bib & Bootie Set

5004700496

 Rocketship Bib & Bootie Set
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bib sets, take them away from children and return them to any store that sells DEMDACO’s products for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold At:

Christus Health Retail Systems, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, More Than Words, The Mole Hole of Peddlers Village & Eash Sales from June 2017 through August 2017 for about $25.

Importer(s):

DEMDACO, of Leawood, Kan.

Distributor(s):

DEMDACO, of Leawood, Kan.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1,500
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
