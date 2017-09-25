Delta Recalls Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

The stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.
Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com and click on Help Center and then Recall Center for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers, models and lot numbers listed below, manufactured by Delta. The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller. The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support.
|
Model Number
|
Color
|
Lot Number(s)
|
11988-835
|
Orange inside/Green outside and Black
|
CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099
|
11988-340
|
Green and Black
|
CH15203, CH15217
|
11988-436
|
Blue and Black
|
CH15143
|
11988-656
|
Pink and Black
|
CH15144
|
11988-838
|
Orange and Black
|
CH15145
|
11988-0261
|
Grey and Black
|
CH16025
|
11998-0251
|
Grey and Black
|
CH16026
|
11998-314
|
Green and Black
|
CH15165, CH16006
|
11998-439
|
Blue and Black
|
CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159
|
11998-678
|
Pink and Black
|
CH15166, CH16007
|
11998-850
|
Orange outside/Grey inside and Black
|
CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and can contact Delta for a free repair.
The firm has received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.
Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160.
Delta Enterprise Corp., of New York, N.Y.
