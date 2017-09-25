  1. Home
  2. Recalls

Delta Recalls Strollers Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers
Hazard:

The stroller leg bracket can break, posing a fall hazard to infants in the stroller.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
September 25, 2017
Recall number:
17-231
Consumer Contact:

Delta at 800-377-3777 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@deltachildren.com or online at www.deltachildren.com and click on Help Center and then Recall Center for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves J is for Jeep brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers, models and lot numbers listed below, manufactured by Delta. The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front. “J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller. The model number and lot number are printed on a Delta Children label with a blue heart at the left bottom frame support. 

 

Model Number

Color

Lot Number(s)

11988-835

Orange inside/Green outside and Black

CH15083, CH15084, CH15085, CH15086, CH15087, CH15088, CH15089, CH15095, CH15123, CH15124, CH15125, CH15126, CH15127, CH15128, CH15157, CH15158, CH15173, CH15174, CH15185, CH15186, CH16045, CH16046, CH16047, CH16048, CH16052, CH16053, CH16054, CH16055, CH16056, CH16074, CH16084, CH16085, CH16086, CH16087, CH16088, CH16089, CH16090, CH16091, CH16092, CH16093, CH16094, CH16095, CH16096, CH16097, CH16098, CH16099

 

11988-340

Green and Black

CH15203, CH15217

11988-436

Blue and Black

CH15143

11988-656

Pink and Black

CH15144

11988-838

Orange and Black

CH15145

11988-0261

Grey and Black

CH16025

11998-0251

Grey and Black 

CH16026

11998-314

Green and Black

CH15165, CH16006

11998-439

Blue and Black

CH15055, CH15057, CH15058, CH15059, CH15060, CH15061, CH15063, CH15064, CH15065, CH15139, CH15140, CH15150, CH15159

11998-678

Pink and Black

CH15166, CH16007

11998-850

Orange outside/Grey inside and Black

CH15211, CH15212, CH15213, CH15214, CH15215, , CH16024, CH16044
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and can contact Delta for a free repair.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received four reports of the stroller leg bracket breaking, including one report of a child falling from a stroller and receiving cuts and bruises.   

Sold At:

Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and Shopko stores in Wisconsin from August 2015 through August 2016 for between $130 and $160. 

Importer(s):

Delta Enterprise Corp., of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 28,000
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Hallmark Recalls Plush Baby Stacking Toys Due to Choking Hazard
Fabri-Tech Recalls Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores
Sweet Bamboo Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard
Panelcraft Recalls Children’s Building Sets Due to Choking Hazard
Really Good Stuff Recalls Magnetic Dry Erase Boards Due to Laceration Hazard (Recall Alert) (Recall Alert)