Customatic Beds Recalls Adjustable Beds Due to Electric Shock Hazard

Name of product:
Adjustable beds
Hazard:

The bed’s side-mounted AC outlets can be incorrectly wired, posing an electric shock hazard to consumers.           

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
April 12, 2017
Recall number:
17-130
Consumer Contact:

Customatic Beds toll-free at 844-815-9023 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday or online at www.customaticbeds.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the bases of Customatic adjustable beds. These power foundations were offered in all bed sizes and were sold with handheld remote controls, allowing the head and/or the foot of the bed mattress to be moved up and down.  These bases also have a side mounted AC outlet. The model numbers can be found on the metal frame near the foot of the bed and are listed below.

 

Model Numbers

RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC

RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC

RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B

RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B

RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B

RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B

Reflexion 7

CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM

PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC

CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC

CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR

CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR

CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H

F04-00004
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the AC plug on the side of the bed and contact Customatic Beds to arrange for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 50,000
Sold At:

Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.

Manufacturer(s):

PPJ, LLC; d.b.a Customatic Beds of Natick, Mass.

Importer(s):

PPJ, LLC; d.b.a Customatic Beds of Natick, Mass.

Distributor(s):

PPJ, LLC; d.b.a Customatic Beds of Natick, Mass.

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
