  3. Cost Plus World Market Recalls Windsor-Style Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Cost Plus World Market Recalls Windsor-Style Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Stafford Windsor-style dining chairs
Hazard:

The legs on the chairs can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 18, 2017
Recall number:
17-135
Consumer Contact:

Cost Plus toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily, or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves wooden Stafford Windsor-style dining chairs with four legs. The chairs have a walnut finish and are intended for indoor use. Purchase order number 200519526, 400519526, 200519525, 400519525, 200524057, 200536057, 200536058 or 400524058 is printed on the UPC label attached to the underside of the chair seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a free replacement chair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of in-store display chair legs breaking and one report of the chair leg bowing out. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 4,700
Sold Exclusively At:

Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from June 2016 through December 2016 for about $100.

Distributor(s):

Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Malaysia
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
