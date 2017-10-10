  1. Home
Cost Plus World Market Recalls Girona Outdoor Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Girona outdoor dining chairs
Hazard:

The seat base can separate from the chair back causing the chair to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
October 10, 2017
Recall number:
18-007
Consumer Contact:

Cost Plus toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily, or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Girona outdoor wooden dining chairs with four legs, and a back and seat made of flat woven weather-resistant wicker straps.  The chair is sold in two colors: white (SKU/UPC 536034/0000002536034) and grey (SKU/UPC 536033/0000002536033). The SKU and UPC can be found on the UPC ticket attached to the underside of the chair seat.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of separation of the tenon joint located between the chair’s back and seat, and two reports of in-store display chairs collapsing while being used by customers. These two customers reported receiving minor cuts and bruises.

Sold Exclusively At:

Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from January 2017 through August 2017 for about $180.

Importer(s):

Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Units:
About 2,600
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise