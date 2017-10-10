Cost Plus World Market Recalls Girona Outdoor Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

The seat base can separate from the chair back causing the chair to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
Cost Plus toll-free at 877-967-5362 from 7 a.m. to midnight ET daily, or online at www.worldmarket.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Girona outdoor wooden dining chairs with four legs, and a back and seat made of flat woven weather-resistant wicker straps. The chair is sold in two colors: white (SKU/UPC 536034/0000002536034) and grey (SKU/UPC 536033/0000002536033). The SKU and UPC can be found on the UPC ticket attached to the underside of the chair seat.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund.
The firm has received three reports of separation of the tenon joint located between the chair’s back and seat, and two reports of in-store display chairs collapsing while being used by customers. These two customers reported receiving minor cuts and bruises.
Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online at www.worldmarket.com from January 2017 through August 2017 for about $180.
Cost Plus Management Services Inc., of Alameda, Calif.
