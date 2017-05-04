Combi USA Recalls Stroller and Car Seat Combos Due to Fall Hazard

The car seat can disengage from the stroller’s frame, posing a fall hazard to infants.
Combi USA toll-free at 844-332-6730 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.combiusa.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information. Combi USA will contact consumers who registered their products.
Recall Details
This recall involves Combi Shuttle model strollers and car seats, which when used together are called a travel system. The strollers and car seats have model number 6100027 or 6100100 printed on a label on the base of the car seat and stroller’s leg. The car seat and stroller were sold in titanium (silver) and red chili (red) colors. Combi is printed on the front of the stroller and the car seat. Shuttle is printed above the model number.
Consumers should stop using the recalled strollers with the car seats attached and contact Combi for a free repair, which consists of straps to secure the car seat to the stroller. Consumers can continue to use the strollers and car seats separately.
None reported
Online at Amazon.com, Babies R Us.com, Target.com and other online retailers from June 2015 through September 2016 for between $350 and $400 for the stroller and the car seat when sold together.
Combi USA, Charlotte, N.C.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800