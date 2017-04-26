Chromag Bicycle Stems Recalled by Riser Holdings Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  1. Home
Name of product:
Chromag bicycle stems
Hazard:

The clamping bolts that secure the stem to the fork steerer and/or the handlebars can break, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
April 26, 2017
Recall number:
17-140
Consumer Contact:

Chromag Bikes at 800-380-4102 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Thursday, email info@chromagbikes.com or online at www.chromagbikes.com and click on Stem Bolt Recall at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Chromag bicycle stems used to clamp the fork steerer and/or handlebars. The recalled stems include models BZA, Director, HiFi and Ranger. Only stems  with a “Z” marked inside the bolt head are included in this recall. “Chromag” and the model name are printed on the stems.  The stems were sold separately from bicycles. Bolts used in the stems are 6 mm in diameter and 20 mm in length. The stems were sold in various colors including black, red, blue, gold, purple and silver.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using bicycles with the recalled stems and contact Chromag for free replacement bolts for the stem.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the clamping bolts breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Units:
About 100
Sold At:

Arts Cyclery, Beatchwood Cycles, Beat Cycles, Breadwinner Cycles, Blazin Saddles, Harpers, Quality Bicycle Products, The Bike Hub and Squatch Cycles nationwide or online at  www.chromagbikes.com from November 2016 through March 2017 for about $120 for the stem.

Importer(s):

Riser Holdings Ltd., of Canada, dba Chromag Bikes

Manufactured In:
Taiwan and Canada
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
