  1. Home
  2. Recalls
  3. Carrier and Bryant Recall Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

Carrier and Bryant Recall Heat Pumps Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Carrier Greenspeed™ and Bryant Evolution Extreme™ Heat Pumps
Hazard:

The capacitors in the fuse boards in the heat pumps can stop working causing the unit to overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 11, 2017
Recall number:
17-150
Consumer Contact:

Carrier toll-free at 844-864-8233 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.carrier.com or www.bryant.com  and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves 2, 3, 4, and 5 ton size heat pump units sold under the Carrier Greenspeed and Bryant Evolution Extreme brand names. The units are used for cooling and heating homes. The Carrier Greenspeed  model numbers are: 25VNA024, 25VNA036, 25VNA048, and 25VNA060.  The Bryant Evolution Extreme model numbers are:  280ANV024, 280ANV036, 280ANV048, and 280ANV060.  The model number can be found on the unit nameplate (or rating plate) located on one side of the unit’s exterior. On the Bryant unit, there is a label on top of the unit that reads “Bryant Evolution System.”

 
Remedy:

Consumers should contact Carrier or Bryant for instructions on receiving a free replacement fuse board installed by authorized Carrier or Bryant technicians. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Carrier has received 41 reports of the heat pumps overheating. No injuries, fires or property damage have been reported.

Units:
About 23,300 (In addition about 2,000 sold in Canada)
Sold At:

Sears stores and HVAC dealers nationwide from June 2011 through August 2016 for between $12,000 and $18,000.

Manufacturer(s):

Carrier Corporation, of Jupiter, Fla.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise