Camso Recalls Dirt to Snow Bike Conversion Kits Due to Crash and Impact Hazards

Name of product:
Camso dirt to snow bike conversion kits
Hazard:

The pin that secures the brake pads can loosen, posing a crash or impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 1, 2017
Recall number:
18-051
Consumer Contact:

Camso toll-free at 866-533-0008 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.camso.co and click on “service and support” for more information

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves model year 2017 Camso DTS 129 kits that are used to convert off road motorcycles or dirt bikes to track and ski vehicles. The kits have a serial number starting with 9025IUEXXXX located on the front right side of the undercarriage . DTS 129 and the Camso logo are printed on the side of the product.

 

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using bikes with the recalled conversion kits and contact an authorized Camso dealer for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Camso has received 17 reports involving the DTS 129 brake systems not functioning correctly. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Powersports dealers nationwide from August 2016 through May 2017 for about $4,800.

Manufacturer(s):

Camso Inc., of Quebec, Canada

Importer(s):

Camso Inc. of Quebec, Canada

Manufactured In:
Canada
Units:
About 280 (In addition, 316 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
