BSH Home Appliances Expands Recall of Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

The dishwasher power cord can overheat and catch fire.
BSH Home Appliances toll-free at 888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET any day or online at the brand websites listed below for more information.
Bosch www.bosch-home.com/us and click on Service, then Safety Notices
Gaggenau www.gaggenau.com/us and click on Support, then Safety Notices
Jenn-Air www.jennair.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page
Thermador www.thermador.com and click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices
Recall Details
This recall expansion involves Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel. The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.
|
Brand
|
Model number beginning with
|
Serial number range
|
|
*indicates models that were included in the previous recall on October 1, 2015. The date range was expanded for these models.
|
|
Bosch
|
SHE33T SHE53T SHE65T SHE68T SHE7PT SHE8PT
|
SHP53T SHP65T SHP7PT
|
SHV53T SHV68T SHV7PT SHV8PT
|
SHX53T SHX65T SHX68T SHX7PT SHX8PT
|
FD 9209 – 9403
|
SGE53U SGE63E* SGE68U SGV63E* SGX68U
|
SHE9PT* SHV9PT* SHX5ER* SHX7ER*
SHX9PT*
|
SPE5ES* SPE53U SPE68U
|
SPV5ES* SPX5ES*
SPX68U
|
FD 9401 – 9501
|
Gaggenau
|
DF2417*
|
DF2607*
|
DF2617*
|
|
FD 9401 – 9501
|
Jenn-Air
|
JDB9600CWS
|
JDB9600CWP
|
JDB9600CWX
|
|
FD 9404 – 9501
|
Thermador
|
DWHD44
|
|
|
|
FD 9209 – 9403
|
DWHD64*
|
DWHD65*
|
|
|
FD 9401 – 9501
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.
BSH Home Appliances has received five reports of the power cords overheating and causing fires resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors, and home improvement stores nationwide and online from January 2013 through May 2015 for between $850 and $2,600.
BSH Home Appliances Corporation, of Irvine, Calif.
