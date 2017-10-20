  1. Home
BSH Home Appliances Expands Recall of Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers
Hazard:

The dishwasher power cord can overheat and catch fire. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
October 20, 2017
Recall number:
18-013
Consumer Contact:

BSH Home Appliances toll-free at 888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET any day or online at the brand websites listed below for more information.

Bosch              www.bosch-home.com/us and click on Service, then Safety Notices

Gaggenau        www.gaggenau.com/us  and click on Support, then Safety Notices

Jenn-Air          www.jennair.com and click on product recalls at the bottom of the page

Thermador       www.thermador.com and click on Customer Care, then Safety Notices

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall expansion involves Bosch, Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Thermador brand dishwashers sold in stainless steel, black, white and custom panel. The model and serial numbers are printed inside the dishwasher either on the top of the dishwasher inner door panel or on the side of the dishwasher panel.

­­­

Brand

Model number beginning with

Serial number range

 

*indicates models that were included in the previous recall on October 1, 2015. The date range was expanded for these models.

 

Bosch

 

SHE33T    SHE53T    SHE65T   SHE68T    SHE7PT    SHE8PT   

 

SHP53T    SHP65T    SHP7PT

SHV53T    SHV68T   SHV7PT   SHV8PT

SHX53T    SHX65T   SHX68T    SHX7PT    SHX8PT

 

FD 9209 – 9403

SGE53U   SGE63E*     SGE68U  SGV63E*   SGX68U  

SHE9PT*    SHV9PT*   SHX5ER*    SHX7ER*

SHX9PT* 

SPE5ES*   SPE53U   SPE68U   

SPV5ES*     SPX5ES*

SPX68U

 

 

FD 9401 – 9501

 

 

 

Gaggenau

DF2417*     

DF2607*

DF2617*

 

FD 9401 – 9501

 

Jenn-Air

JDB9600CWS

JDB9600CWP

JDB9600CWX

 

FD 9404 –  9501

Thermador

DWHD44

 

 

 

FD 9209 –  9403

DWHD64*

DWHD65*

 

 

FD 9401 –  9501
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.  

Incidents/Injuries:

BSH Home Appliances has received five reports of the power cords overheating and causing fires resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:

Appliance and specialty retailers, department stores, authorized builder distributors, and home improvement stores nationwide and online from January 2013 through May 2015 for between $850 and $2,600.

Importer(s):

BSH Home Appliances Corporation, of Irvine, Calif.

Manufactured In:
Germany and U.S.
Units:
About 408,000 (in addition, about 61,000 were sold in Canada) 149,000 additional units were previously recalled in October 2015. The date range was expanded for previously recalled models.
