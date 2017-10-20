Recall List

Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets Due to Laceration Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cake knife and server sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product from a Macy’s store should return the product to a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the product from www.macys.com should return the product to macys.com or a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the product from a Military Exchange should return the product to a Military Exchange for a refund of the purchase price.