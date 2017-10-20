Recall List

The dishwasher power cord can overheat and catch fire.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.
About 408,000 (in addition, about 61,000 were sold in Canada) 149,000 additional units were previously recalled in October 2015. The date range was expanded for previously recalled models.
The metal post and/or handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.
About 587,000 (in addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)
The wood chipper’s knives (blades) can break and discharge, hitting the operators or bystanders, posing a risk of injury.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood chippers and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all purchasers directly.
25
The rocker’s base can separate from the seat, posing a fall hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rockers and contact Herman Miller to return the product free of cost for a full refund.
About 1,600 (in addition, about 190 were sold in Canada)
The zippers on the pouf ottomans can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the pouf’s polystyrene beads.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pouf ottoman, place it out of reach of children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.
About 7,500
The exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.
About 6,300
The handles on the knife and server can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cake knife and server sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product from a Macy’s store should return the product to a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the product from www.macys.com should return the product to macys.com or a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price. Consumers who purchased the product from a Military Exchange should return the product to a Military Exchange for a refund of the purchase price.
About 18,900
The seat base can separate from the chair back causing the chair to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund.
About 2,600