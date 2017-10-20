Recall List

  1. Home
October 20, 2017
BSH Home Appliances Expands Recall of Dishwashers Due to Fire Hazard

The dishwasher power cord can overheat and catch fire. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers and contact BSH Home Appliances for a free inspection and repair.  

Units:

About 408,000 (in addition, about 61,000 were sold in Canada) 149,000 additional units were previously recalled in October 2015. The date range was expanded for previously recalled models.

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.bosch-home.com/us
Phone: (888) 965-5813
October 19, 2017
Kids Preferred Recalls Wind-Up Musical Toys Due to Choking Hazard
The metal post and/or handle of the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.  

Units:

About 587,000 (in addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.kidspreferred.com
Phone: (888) 968-9268
October 17, 2017
Frontier Wood Chippers Recalled by John Deere Due to Injury Hazard
The wood chipper’s knives (blades) can break and discharge, hitting the operators or bystanders, posing a risk of injury.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wood chippers and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all purchasers directly.

Units:

25

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.deere.com
Phone: (800) 537-8233
October 17, 2017
Herman Miller Recalls Fiberglass Rocking Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
The rocker’s base can separate from the seat, posing a fall hazard.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled rockers and contact Herman Miller to return the product free of cost for a full refund.

Units:

About 1,600 (in addition, about 190 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.hermanmiller.com
Phone: (866) 866-3124
October 17, 2017
Target Recalls Leather Pouf Ottoman Due to Suffocation and Choking Hazards
The zippers on the pouf ottomans can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the pouf’s polystyrene beads.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pouf ottoman, place it out of reach of children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

Units:

About 7,500

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.target.com/
Phone: (800) 440-0680
October 17, 2017
Polaris Recalls ACE 325 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
The exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Units:

About 6,300

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.polaris.com
Phone: (800) 765-2747
October 13, 2017
Macy’s Recalls Martha Stewart Whiteware Cake Knife and Server Sets Due to Laceration Hazard
The handles on the knife and server can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cake knife and server sets and contact Macy’s for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product from a Macy’s store should return the product to a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price.  Consumers who purchased the product from www.macys.com should return the product to macys.com or a Macy’s store for a refund of the purchase price.  Consumers who purchased the product from a Military Exchange should return the product to a Military Exchange for a refund of the purchase price.

Units:

About 18,900

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.macys.com
Phone: (888) 257-5949
October 10, 2017
Cost Plus World Market Recalls Girona Outdoor Dining Chairs Due to Fall Hazard
The seat base can separate from the chair back causing the chair to collapse, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any Cost Plus World Market or World Market store for a full refund.

Units:

About 2,600

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.worldmarket.com
Phone: (877) 967-5362