Brompton Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due To Fall Hazard

The bicycle’s bottom bracket can break during use, posing a fall hazard.
Brompton at 800-578-6785 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.brompton.com and click on Voluntary recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Folding Brompton bicycles with “Brompton” printed on the bicycle’s frame. Only bicycles with serial numbers 1403284144 to 1705150001 (manufactured from April 2014 through May 2017) are included in the recall. The serial number is printed on a curved plate or sticker, applied to the rear of the seat tube. If the barcode sticker on the bike is faded or rubbed off, submit the six digit frame number stamped into the metal plate behind the bottom bracket and seat tube via email to support@brompton.com to receive the correlating serial number.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Brompton dealer for free installation of a new bottom bracket cartridge.
None reported
Specialty bicycle stores and Brompton dealers nationwide from April 2014 through September 2017 for between $1,200 and $3,000
Brompton Bicyle Inc., of Brooklyn, New York
