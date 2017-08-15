  1. Home
  2. Recalls

BRIO Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

Name of product:
BRIO soft hammer rattles
Hazard:

The wooden rings on the hammer rattles can crack, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall date:
August 15, 2017
Recall number:
17-207
Consumer Contact:

BRIO, through North American distributor Ravensburger, at www.brio.us and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page or call 800-886-1236 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves BRIO soft hammer baby rattle toys. They have a wooden handle with a white plastic teething ring at one end and a red, yellow, white and green hammer head at the other end. BRIO is stamped on the hammer head. The rattle is about 5 inches long.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby rattles and contact BRIO for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value.  

Incidents/Injuries:

BRIO has received seven reports of the wooden ring cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Home Goods, Kidding Around, Nordstrom and other specialty toy and mass retailer stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, from March 2015 through June 2017 for about $13.

Manufacturer(s):

BRIO, of Sweden 

Distributor(s):

Ravensburger North America, of Newton, N.H.

Manufactured In:
China
Units:
About 1,500 (in addition, about 190 rattles were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

Related Recalls

Manhattan Toy Recalls Activity Toys Due to Choking Hazard
Hobby Lobby Recalls Easter and July 4th Light-Up Spinner Toys Due to Choking and Ingestion Hazards
Dynacraft Recalls Ride-On Toys Due to Fall and Crash Hazards
Douglas Recalls Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard
Cabrinha Recalls Kiteboard Control Systems Due to Injury and Fall Hazards