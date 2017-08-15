BRIO Recalls Baby Rattles Due to Choking Hazard

The wooden rings on the hammer rattles can crack, posing a choking hazard to children.
BRIO, through North American distributor Ravensburger, at www.brio.us and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page or call 800-886-1236 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves BRIO soft hammer baby rattle toys. They have a wooden handle with a white plastic teething ring at one end and a red, yellow, white and green hammer head at the other end. BRIO is stamped on the hammer head. The rattle is about 5 inches long.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby rattles and contact BRIO for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a replacement product of similar value.
BRIO has received seven reports of the wooden ring cracking. No injuries have been reported.
Home Goods, Kidding Around, Nordstrom and other specialty toy and mass retailer stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, from March 2015 through June 2017 for about $13.
BRIO, of Sweden
Ravensburger North America, of Newton, N.H.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800