Black+Decker Portable Table Saws Made by Rexon Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The portable table saw stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.
The recall involves model number JT2504BD Black+Decker brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. Black+Decker and JT2504BD are printed on the front right side of the table saw.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.
Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2016 through August 2016 for about $190.
Rexon Industrial Corp., Ltd. of Taiwan
Walmart, of Bentonville, Arkansas
