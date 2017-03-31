  1. Home
  3. Black+Decker Portable Table Saws Made by Rexon Recalled Due to Laceration and Impact Injury Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Walmart

Name of product:
Portable table saws
Hazard:

The portable table saw stand can collapse unexpectedly, posing laceration and impact injury hazards to the operator.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall date:
March 31, 2017
Recall number:
17-118
Consumer Contact:

Rexon toll-free at 866-934-6360 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or www.rexon.net and clicking “Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves model number JT2504BD Black+Decker brand 10-inch table saws. The table saws sit on a black metal foldable stand. Black+Decker and JT2504BD are printed on the front right side of the table saw.

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled table saws and contact Rexon for a free replacement stand.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Units:
About 400
Sold Exclusively At:

Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2016 through August 2016 for about $190.

Manufacturer(s):

Rexon Industrial Corp., Ltd. of Taiwan

Distributor(s):

Walmart, of Bentonville, Arkansas

Manufactured In:
China
