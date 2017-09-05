  1. Home
ASHERANGEL Recalls Children’s Sleepwear Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standard; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Children’s nightgowns and pajama sets
The children’s nightgowns and pajama sets fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

Refund
September 5, 2017
17-765
ASHERANGEL by email at polook2013@gmail.com.

This recall involves children’s 100 percent cotton nightgowns and two-piece pajama sets. The short-sleeve nightgowns have white lace at the neckline and a ribbon bow. The nightgowns were sold in purple, pink and blue. The two-piece, long-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets have a four button placket down the center front of the top and a pocket on the left chest. They were sold in solid pink, black with white polka dots, a pink gingham pattern and a blue gingham pattern. Both garments were sold in European sizes 110 cm (4-6 years), 120 cm (6-8 years), 130 cm (7-10 years), 140 cm (9-11 years) and 150 cm (11-13 years). The European size in inches is printed on a tag on the inside of the garment at the back of the neck.

 
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sleepwear, take them away from children and contact ASHERANGEL for a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly. 

None reported

Amazon.com from December 2016 through July 2017 for between $16 and $21.

ASHERANGEL, of China

ASHERANGEL, of China

China
About 950
