Arctic Cat Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Recalled by Textron Specialized Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard

Name of product:
Arctic Cat ROVs with winches
Hazard:

The winch solenoid located under the operator seat can overheat, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
November 16, 2017
Recall number:
18-037
Consumer Contact:

Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com and click on Customer Care and then click on Product Recall for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all 2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Trail SE (Special Edition) and Wildcat Sport SE  ROVs with winch solenoids installed as original equipment and winch accessory kits sold separately for use on 2014 through 2017Arctic Cat Wildcat Sport and Wildcat Trail ROVs.  The ROVs have four wheels, side-by-side seating for two people, and have a black chassis. “Wildcat Trail” or “Wildcat Sport” is printed on each side of the vehicle. In addition, Special Edition ROVs have “SE” printed on each side. 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 49 reports of winch solenoid failure, with five resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At:

Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from February 2017 through August 2017 for about $17,000 for the ROVs with the winch accessory kits installed. The winch accessory kits were also sold separately from December 2013 through August 2017 for between $200 and $600.

Manufacturer(s):

Arctic Cat Inc., of Thief River Falls, Minn., a subsidiary of Textron Specialized Vehicles, of Augusta, Ga.

Manufactured In:
United States
Units:
About 300 ROVs and 3,000 winch accessory kits (In addition, 124 were sold in Canada)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
Media Contact

Please use the below phone number for all media requests.

Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800

View CPSC contacts for specific areas of expertise

