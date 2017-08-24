Arc’teryx Recalls Ski Mountaineering Boots Due to Fall Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Arc’teryx Procline ski mountaineering boots sold in the following models:

Procline carbon support boot, Procline carbon lite boot. The boots were sold in one color, cayenne (orange)/black and in men’s sizes 7½ to 14 and women’s sizes 6 to 10½ (MONDO sizes 23-30.5). “Arc’teryx” is located on the front of the boot.

Men’s Procline support boot, and Men’s Procline lite boot. The boots were sold in one color, grey/black and in sizes 7½ to 14 (MONDO sizes 25-30.5). “Arc’teryx” is located on the front of the boot.

Women’s Procline lite boot, and Women’s Procline support boot. The boots were sold in one color, euphoria (yellow)/black and in sizes 6 to 10½ (MONDO sizes 23 – 27.5). “Arc’teryx” is located on the front of the boot.

Only the foregoing models of boots that do not have a colored dot on the inside of the spoiler (the upper portion of the rear of the boot) are included in the recall.