Arc’teryx Recalls Ski Mountaineering Boots Due to Fall Hazard

The axis pin located at the rear of the boot can dislodge, resulting in damage to the boot and posing a fall hazard.
Arc’teryx Equipment toll-free at 866-458-2473 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email productrecall@arcteryx.com or online at Arcteryx.com and click on the recall banner located at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Arc’teryx Procline ski mountaineering boots sold in the following models:
Procline carbon support boot, Procline carbon lite boot. The boots were sold in one color, cayenne (orange)/black and in men’s sizes 7½ to 14 and women’s sizes 6 to 10½ (MONDO sizes 23-30.5). “Arc’teryx” is located on the front of the boot.
Men’s Procline support boot, and Men’s Procline lite boot. The boots were sold in one color, grey/black and in sizes 7½ to 14 (MONDO sizes 25-30.5). “Arc’teryx” is located on the front of the boot.
Women’s Procline lite boot, and Women’s Procline support boot. The boots were sold in one color, euphoria (yellow)/black and in sizes 6 to 10½ (MONDO sizes 23 – 27.5). “Arc’teryx” is located on the front of the boot.
Only the foregoing models of boots that do not have a colored dot on the inside of the spoiler (the upper portion of the rear of the boot) are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and return them to an authorized Arc’teryx dealer for a free repair.
The firm has received 18 reports of the axis pin dislodging. No injuries have been reported.
Ski and outdoor specialty stores such as Moosejaw and REI nationwide and online at Arcteryx.com and retailer websites such as Moosejaw.com and REI.com from April 2016 through March 2017 for between $750 and $1,000.
Arc’teryx Equipment, a division of Amer Sports Canada Inc., of Vancouver BC, Canada
