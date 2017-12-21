  1. Home
American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Name of product:
Honda portable generators
Hazard:

The carburetor can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
December 21, 2017
Units:
About 34,000
Consumer Contact:

American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Honda portable gasoline generators with model numbers EB2800i and EG2800i. The recalled portable generators have a red front cover and a black metal frame. The EB2800i has a silver-colored control panel and the EG2800i has a black-colored control panel. “HONDA” and the generator model number are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower black metal frame towards the rear of the generator. The following model numbers, serial numbers and production date ranges are included in this recall:

 

Model

Serial Number Range

Production Date Range

EB2800i

EAAA -1000037 thru 1015421

2016/07/31 -2017/09/19

EG2800i

EABA -2000047 thru 2020152

2016/07/29 -2017/09/20

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 38 reports of fuel leakage from the generators. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold At:

Authorized Honda Power Equipment dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide from September 2016 through November 2017 for about $1,150.

Manufacturer(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Distributor(s):

American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.

Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
18-072
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
