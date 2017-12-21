American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The carburetor can leak gasoline, posing fire and burn hazards.
American Honda toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://powerequipment.honda.com/ and click on “Recalls and Updates” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Honda portable gasoline generators with model numbers EB2800i and EG2800i. The recalled portable generators have a red front cover and a black metal frame. The EB2800i has a silver-colored control panel and the EG2800i has a black-colored control panel. “HONDA” and the generator model number are printed on the control panel. The serial number is located on a lower black metal frame towards the rear of the generator. The following model numbers, serial numbers and production date ranges are included in this recall:
|
Model
|
Serial Number Range
|
Production Date Range
|
EB2800i
|
EAAA -1000037 thru 1015421
|
2016/07/31 -2017/09/19
|
EG2800i
|
EABA -2000047 thru 2020152
|
2016/07/29 -2017/09/20
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact a local authorized Honda Power Equipment service dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair.
The firm has received 38 reports of fuel leakage from the generators. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Authorized Honda Power Equipment dealers and Home Depot stores nationwide from September 2016 through November 2017 for about $1,150.
American Honda Motor Company Inc., of Torrance, Calif.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
