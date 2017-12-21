  1. Home
ACE Work Boots Recalled by Shoes for Crews Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Name of product:
ACE work boots
Hazard:

The work boots were advertised as puncture-resistant, but were not manufactured with the puncture-resistant plate, posing an injury hazard to users.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall date:
December 22, 2017
Units:
About 4,300
Consumer Contact:

Contact Shoes for Crews toll-free at 888-770-7018 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.shoesforcrews.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves two styles of ACE work boots by Shoes For Crews. The style number is printed on the inside of the boot on the tongue label.

Style

Style Number

Sizes

Colors

Exterior Labels

ACE Zeus work boots

#76054

Men’s sizes 7-11.5, 12, 13 and 14

 

 

black

“ACE Work Boots”

ACE Republic work boots

#77667

Unisex in the following men sizes: 4.5 – 11.5, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16

black

“Waterproof” and “ACE Work Boots”

 

 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact Shoes for Crews for instructions on receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Shoes For Crews catalog and website from August 2017 through October 2017 for between $80 and $135.

Manufacturer(s):

Golden Chang, of China

Importer(s):

Shoes for Crews LLC, of West Palm Beach, Fla.

Distributor(s):

Shoes for Crews LLC, of West Palm Beach, Fla.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
18-710
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
