ACE Work Boots Recalled by Shoes for Crews Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The work boots were advertised as puncture-resistant, but were not manufactured with the puncture-resistant plate, posing an injury hazard to users.
Contact Shoes for Crews toll-free at 888-770-7018 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.shoesforcrews.com and click on Recall Notice for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves two styles of ACE work boots by Shoes For Crews. The style number is printed on the inside of the boot on the tongue label.
|
Style
|
Style Number
|
Sizes
|
Colors
|
Exterior Labels
|
ACE Zeus work boots
|
#76054
|
Men’s sizes 7-11.5, 12, 13 and 14
|
black
|
“ACE Work Boots”
|
ACE Republic work boots
|
#77667
|
Unisex in the following men sizes: 4.5 – 11.5, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16
|
black
|
“Waterproof” and “ACE Work Boots”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots and contact Shoes for Crews for instructions on receiving a full refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
Shoes For Crews catalog and website from August 2017 through October 2017 for between $80 and $135.
Golden Chang, of China
Shoes for Crews LLC, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Shoes for Crews LLC, of West Palm Beach, Fla.
