Office Chairs Recalled by Leggett & Platt Office Components Due to Fall Hazard

Name of product:
Office chairs
Hazard:

Seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall date:
May 24, 2017
Units:
About 47,900 in the U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada)
Consumer Contact:

Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at www.lpworkfurniture.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves office chairs with a Leggett & Platt Office Components LP01 synchro slider mechanism. The slider mechanism allows the user to adjust the seat depth. The sliders were sold on five brands of office chairs: Hon, Hugg, JSI, Sitmatic and Via Seating.

 

Brand

Model Name

Model Numbers

Via Seating

 

Proform

Brisbane

Genie

Riva Act II

1303-62C, 1305-62C, 1503-62C, 1505-62C, 151-62C, 152-62C, 1603-62C, 1605-62C, 1605-MPC, 161-62C, 162-62C, 1703-62C, 1705-62C, 171-62C, 172-62C, 172-MPC, 1PTG-401-62C, 1PTG-402-62C, 1PTG-421-62C, 2R12-62C, 2R22-62C, 2R32-62C, 2V24-62C, 2V34-62C, 3403-62C, 3405-62C, 3603-62C, 3605-62C, 3803-62C, 3805-62C, 401-62C, 402-62C, 404-62C, 405-62C, 408-62C, 409-62C, 421-62C, 425-62C, 4M12-62C, 4M14-62C, 4M22-62C, 4M24-62C, 4M32-62C, 4M34-62C, 4R12-62C, 4R22-62C, 961-62C.

 

The model number, “Via Seating,” and the date of manufacture is located on a white sticker on the underside of the seat mechanism.

Hugg

 

Jaguar

JA1-21-12-15-12

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Jaguar Series” and model number JA1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Lido

LI1-21-12-11-12

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Lido Series” and model number LI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Verona

VR1-21-12-12-11

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Verona Series” and model number VR1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Tigre

TI1-21-12-15-15

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Tigre Series” and model number TI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Leon

LE1-21-12-11-11

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Leon Series” and model number LE1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Opus

OP2-31-12-51-11

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Opus Series” and model number OP2. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Regis

RE3-31-12-32-12

A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Regis Series” and model number RE3. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.

Sitmatic

 

Beta2

053SN, 057SN, 061SN, 063SE, 063SN, 064SE, 064SN, 065SE, 073SE and 073SN

A white label on the chair reads “SITMATIC” and lists the serial and model numbers.

 

Hon

 

Nucleus

HN1-

The model number, “The HON Company,” a barcode and the date of manufacture (e.g., 9/15) is located on a white label attached to the underside of the seat.

JSI/Jasper Seating

 

Protocol

PT5610, PT5605T, PT5660U, PT5600  PT5615U PT5650U, PT5610T, PT5605U, PT5665T, PT5600T, PT5660,  PT5655T, PT5610U,  PT5650, PT5665U, PT5600U, PT5660T,  PT5655U, PT5615T, PT5650T

A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Protocol Series,” lists the model number and “Syncro tilt w/slider.”

Proxy

PX800, PX810L, PX810, PX800T, PX800L, PX810T

A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Proxy Series,” has the model number and Syncro tilt w/slider.”
 
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the seat for looseness or a wobble and contact the firm for a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:

Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017 for between $300 and $3,500.

Importer(s):

Leggett & Platt Office Components LLC, of Carthage, Mo.

Manufactured In:
China (seat slider mechanism)
Recall number:
17-158
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
