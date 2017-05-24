Office Chairs Recalled by Leggett & Platt Office Components Due to Fall Hazard

Seat slider bolts and push nuts can disconnect and fall from the chair, which could cause the seat to detach from the chair, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
Leggett & Platt toll-free at 844-516-3615 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at LP01service@leggett.com or online at www.lpworkfurniture.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves office chairs with a Leggett & Platt Office Components LP01 synchro slider mechanism. The slider mechanism allows the user to adjust the seat depth. The sliders were sold on five brands of office chairs: Hon, Hugg, JSI, Sitmatic and Via Seating.
|
Brand
|
Model Name
|
Model Numbers
|
Via Seating
|
Proform
Brisbane
Genie
Riva Act II
|
1303-62C, 1305-62C, 1503-62C, 1505-62C, 151-62C, 152-62C, 1603-62C, 1605-62C, 1605-MPC, 161-62C, 162-62C, 1703-62C, 1705-62C, 171-62C, 172-62C, 172-MPC, 1PTG-401-62C, 1PTG-402-62C, 1PTG-421-62C, 2R12-62C, 2R22-62C, 2R32-62C, 2V24-62C, 2V34-62C, 3403-62C, 3405-62C, 3603-62C, 3605-62C, 3803-62C, 3805-62C, 401-62C, 402-62C, 404-62C, 405-62C, 408-62C, 409-62C, 421-62C, 425-62C, 4M12-62C, 4M14-62C, 4M22-62C, 4M24-62C, 4M32-62C, 4M34-62C, 4R12-62C, 4R22-62C, 961-62C.
The model number, “Via Seating,” and the date of manufacture is located on a white sticker on the underside of the seat mechanism.
|
Hugg
|
Jaguar
|
JA1-21-12-15-12
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Jaguar Series” and model number JA1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Lido
|
LI1-21-12-11-12
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Lido Series” and model number LI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Verona
|
VR1-21-12-12-11
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Verona Series” and model number VR1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Tigre
|
TI1-21-12-15-15
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Tigre Series” and model number TI1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Leon
|
LE1-21-12-11-11
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Leon Series” and model number LE1. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Opus
|
OP2-31-12-51-11
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Opus Series” and model number OP2. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Regis
|
RE3-31-12-32-12
A white label beneath the seat reads “Hickory Leather Co. Hugg Seating” along with the date (e.g., 09/01/16), “Regis Series” and model number RE3. “Syncro w/ St Slide” is also on the label.
|
Sitmatic
|
Beta2
|
053SN, 057SN, 061SN, 063SE, 063SN, 064SE, 064SN, 065SE, 073SE and 073SN
A white label on the chair reads “SITMATIC” and lists the serial and model numbers.
|
Hon
|
Nucleus
|
HN1-
The model number, “The HON Company,” a barcode and the date of manufacture (e.g., 9/15) is located on a white label attached to the underside of the seat.
|
JSI/Jasper Seating
|
Protocol
|
PT5610, PT5605T, PT5660U, PT5600 PT5615U PT5650U, PT5610T, PT5605U, PT5665T, PT5600T, PT5660, PT5655T, PT5610U, PT5650, PT5665U, PT5600U, PT5660T, PT5655U, PT5615T, PT5650T
A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Protocol Series,” lists the model number and “Syncro tilt w/slider.”
|
Proxy
|
PX800, PX810L, PX810, PX800T, PX800L, PX810T
A white label stapled beneath the seat reads “Proxy Series,” has the model number and Syncro tilt w/slider.”
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the seat for looseness or a wobble and contact the firm for a free repair.
None reported
Costco, OfficeMax, Office Depot, Staples and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Costco.com, OfficeDepot.com, Staples.com, Walmart.com and other online stores from July 2015 through February 2017 for between $300 and $3,500.
Leggett & Platt Office Components LLC, of Carthage, Mo.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to help ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired. Consumers can obtain news release and recall information at www.cpsc.gov, on Twitter @USCPSC or by subscribing to CPSC's free e-mail newsletters.
Please use the below phone number for all media requests.
Phone: (301) 504-7908
Spanish: (301) 504-7800